Brian Dawson

Annual EOG Tour

Published on April 12, 2023

Brian Dawson will be doing his Annual EOG School Tour. If you would like Brian to come to your school and hype your scholars up for their EOG’s, send an email to iambriandawson1@gmail.com

Tour Dates are between May 1st and June 9th. BOOK HIM TODAY!

Brian Dawson-K975

Source: R1 Digital / R1

