“Ride With Remedy Freestyles”: Double Feature With Conscious & Shame Gang

Published on April 12, 2023

*NOTE: Videos contain explicit language*

You’re invited to check out a special double episode of Ride With Remedy Freestyles, featuring two up-and-coming MCs ready to bless the mic with a Hot 16 or two!

Part one of the episode features Conscious, representing Marion, SC. He talks to DJ Remedy about his gift and bringing realism to his rhymes. He wasted no time in providing a taste of his skills. You can check out more on his latest project, Nice To Meet Youavailable on all streaming platforms!

Part two features Raleigh’s own Shame Gang on the mic. Even though he is still in “recovery mode” from Dreamville Festival, he still brought energy to the bars! You can check out his latest album, Better Late Than Neveron all platforms!

