Corey Holcomb Is Heading to Raleigh Improv THIS WEEKEND!

In this new interview, Ayeeedubb is joined by veteran comedian Corey Holcomb on the line! The funnyman is set to bring his realistic brand of funny to the Raleigh Improv this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it!
Check out the full chat in the video above, and get your tickets at https://improv.com/raleigh/!
Psst… You can also enter to win tickets! Text COREY to 52140 for your chance!
