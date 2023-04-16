Glorilla Vehemently Denies Serving 3-Year Jail Sentence For Stealing Cereal

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Glorilla recently responded to viral rumors that she served time in jail for shoplifting.

Glorilla recently took to social media to respond to viral rumors that she went to jail for three years for stealing boxes of cereal. In a series of tweets, Glo wrote, “You hoes really sat y’all a** up there & believed I went to jail for 3 years for stealing cereal & dats why you hoes hearts be in y’all a** today because y’all believe whatever a n***a tell you.” The rapper then went on to address the men who helped spread the rumor, adding, “& dats da reason you n***as be taking care of kids dats not y’all’s till they 12 because you believe whatever a h* tell you.”

In a hilarious twist, it turns out the rumor was actually fueled by Big Glo herself at one point. The rapper discussed the outlandish tale in an appearance on Cornbread TV last year. The show, hosted by comedian Funny Marco, is comedic and satirical in nature, so it stands to reason Glo was joking when she confirmed the story. Check out the interview (at the 8:30 mark) and Twitter responses below.