NC Lawmakers Consider Bill For Harsher Penalties For Assaults On School Workers

Lawmakers in North Carolina are now considering a new bill that could signal strict punishment for those who assault school workers.

As reported by ABC11, the legislation, HB534, is currently moving through. If passed, the bill would classify certain assaults as felonies for repeat offenders.

This comes as a video of one such assault is making its rounds on social media. On Monday, footage surfaced of a student and a substitute teacher fighting inside a classroom at Rocky Mount High School.

In the video, the two are seen arguing over a cell phone. The situation then escalated to a physical altercation, with both parties swinging at each other.

Rocky Mount PD and Nash County Public Schools are currently investigating the incident.

This is just the latest in an ongoing problem that has affected schools across North Carolina. Recent data from the State Department of Public Instruction shows that there was a 23.5% spike in violence and crime in NC high schools during the 2021-2022 school year.

In a statement, the North Carolina Association of Educators express their hope that any new legislation can get to the root of this recent uptick in order to enact change.

“NCAE believes all students and educators should be safe from violence at school and urge the state legislature to address the conditions that lead to unsafe environments,” said NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly. “Classifying assault on a school employee or volunteer as a felony with a potential prison sentence of up to 59 months could bring serious unintended consequences, particularly if it is disproportionately applied to students of color.”