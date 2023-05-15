K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Months after blessing her fans with her latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Nicki Minaj has finally decided to give the hit the video treatment and give the Barbz something to talk about.

Flaunting her voluptuous physical degree and billion-watt smile throughout the visuals to “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Nicki Minaj takes a vacay with her peoples where she wears barely there bikinis around the pool before rolling through the streets in a pink Bentley that is anything but subtle. Speaking of subtle, did Nicki take a not so veiled shot at Megan Thee Stallion (700 on them horses when we fixin’ to leave / But I don’t f*ck with horses since Christopher Reeves)?

We ain’t trying to start nothing, but we just sayin’.

No word on whether this is the first official single off a project that Nicki Minaj may be working on, but regardless if it is or isn’t, her fans are eating it up and are eagerly awaiting whatever else she has coming down the pike.

Check out the visuals to “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” below, and let us know your thoughts on the joint in the comments section below.

Nicki Minaj Flaunts Her Thickness In New Visuals To “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” was originally published on hiphopwired.com