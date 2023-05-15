Local

Raleigh Police Honors Deceased, Disabled Officers To Kick Off National Police Week

Published on May 15, 2023

Raleigh Police Department started the week with a special ceremony to kick off National Police Week.

As reported by ABC11, the ceremony honored law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

In total, 23 officers and deputies were remembered on Monday (May 15). Among the honored: Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, who was shot and killed on duty in August, and Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the Raleigh mass shooting in October.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday in honor of our local law enforcement. Also, buildings across the city of Raleigh are lit blue.

More tributes are scheduled throughout the week.

