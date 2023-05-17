Ja Morant finally speaks out about Instagram Post

Ja Morant 23, issued a statement Tuesday night, May 16, 2023, taking responsibility for his actions and acknowledging how many people he’s let down with his actions.
“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do,” Morant penned in a statement obtained by ESPN. “My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”
What’s your thoughts?
