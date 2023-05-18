Over 1 Million Legos Are Invading Raleigh This Summer

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Prepare to be amazed and transported into a world of creativity as internationally acclaimed Lego artist Nathan Sawaya announces his highly anticipated exhibition, “Brick by Brick,” coming to Raleigh this summer. Sawaya, known for his awe-inspiring Lego sculptures, will be showcasing his remarkable artwork, crafted entirely from the beloved plastic bricks, in an immersive exhibition that promises to captivate visitors of all ages.

The exhibition will feature an extraordinary collection of Sawaya’s most iconic sculptures, including life-size human figures, famous landmarks, and whimsical creatures. Each piece in the exhibit is meticulously constructed, highlighting Sawaya’s unmatched attention to detail and his ability to transform humble Lego bricks into astonishing works of art.

Sawaya’s Art of the Brick exhibit is set to open Friday at the Pleasant Valley Promenade in Raleigh. Sawaya famously took up LEGO making as a hobby while in law school and eventually became a world renowned artist commissioned by celebrities ranging from Stephen Colbert to Bill Clinton.

This is set to become a highlight of Raleigh’s summer cultural calendar, offering a vibrant and unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike. So get ready to step into a world of imagination and wonder as Nathan Sawaya brings his captivating Lego artwork to Raleigh, ready to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.