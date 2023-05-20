Date: Saturday, May 20
Age: Families and Children
Time: Gates open at 7:30 PM and the movie starts at sundown
Cost: FREE
Location: Carolina Mudcats Stadium
Outdoor Movie Night at Five County Stadium – Featuring Minions: The Rise of Gru was originally published on foxync.com
