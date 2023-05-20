Beyonce Joins Forces With Kendrick Lamar For New Remix

Beyonce has continued her tradition of surprise musical releases. This time, the superstar has joined forces with Kendrick Lamar for the remix to the beloved Renaissance track, “America Has A Problem.” The singer unloaded the surprise collaboration on unsuspecting fans on Friday, May 19th amid viral reports that she and husband Jay-Z recently purchased a new mansion in Malibu, CA. The cover art for the single depicts an American flag comprised of red, white, and blue bullets, waving against a solid black backdrop. View the cover art and check out the “America Has A Problem” remix below.
