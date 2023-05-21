Entertainment News

Cardi B Stars In New Beats By Dre Earphones Commercial

Published on May 21, 2023

Cardi B recently teamed up with Beats by Dre for a new commercial promoting their Beats Studio Buds + earphones. The new advertisement is 41 seconds long and features Cardi’s hit song “Up”. Check out the ad and promotional social media posts from the Beats by Dre brand below.

