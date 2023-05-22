Nick Cannon Believes Kanye West is “In Desperate Need Of Help”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nick Cannon recently shared his thoughts on the perceived downfall of rap/fashion icon Kanye West. In 2022, West was under intense scrutiny for a series of antisemitic comments and subsequently lost a massive deal with Adidas, costing him his billionaire status. In a recent interview with LA Times, Nick Cannon shared his own experience with public scrutiny and spoke about what he believes is happening with West.

“Kanye is saying some wild s—, and I don’t know if he really believes it. I tried to talk to him and tried to put him with leaders in the Jewish community. I think it’s a lot more there. I just know he’s in desperate need of help and love and people to not abandon him.”

Check out Cannon’s full LA Times interview here.