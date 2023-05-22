Movies In The Garden: Transformers

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2007 blockbuster action hit Transformers comes to the Stephenson Amphitheatre for Movies in the Garden on May 25!

Transformers

Rating: PG-13

Start time: 8:30 PM

Runtime: 2h, 24min

The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth. The robots have the ability to change into different mechanical objects as they seek the key to ultimate power. Only a human youth, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) can save the world from total destruction.

The movie will be screened outside in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. Tickets are general admission and sold at pay-what-you-can pricing. A ticket is required for all patrons, regardless of age.

Masks are not required for outdoor events. RLT’s COVID safety guidelines are subject to change.

Food trucks

We’ve got a great line-up of food and drink vendors coming to Movies in the Garden!

You are welcome to bring your own picnic and non-alcoholic drinks as well. Please note our concession stand will be closed. See the detailed rules below regarding what can be brought in.

Attending events in the Amphitheatre Since the amphitheatre is part of a City of Raleigh park, please adhere to the following rules: You are welcome to bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages

Only beer and wine purchased on site may be brought into the amphitheatre

The theatre reserves the right to check coolers for outside alcohol

No open flames or candles (including citronella candles)

No glass bottles allowed

Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash and be well-behaved Bringing blankets or chairs makes seating more comfortable. Lawn chairs or folding chairs work well. There is grass between the concrete benches, and chairs fit well in that space. Indoor restroom facilities, which are wheelchair accessible, are available at the Main Stage lobby entrance. Porta-johns, which are also wheelchair accessible, are located to the left of the stage near the ramp. The RLT parking lot will only be open to vehicles with disability parking placards as well as limited parking in the front half of the lot for anyone. The RLT staff parking lot is only for drop off of patrons with wheelchairs or mobility issues – no parking. You may park on the street where signposted. TICKET INFORMATION Tickets on sale now! Show Time: Thursday, May 25

Seating opens: TBA

Movie starts: 8:30 PM Tickets: Pay what you can, starting at $1 Movie runtime is 2 hours, 24 minutes. Rated PG-13 If you have questions about tickets or seating, please email BoxOffice@RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

Accessibility Information All movies are wheelchair accessible. Drop off for patrons in wheelchairs is in the staff lot adjacent to the Rose Garden, which is accessible from the intersection of Pogue & Everett Streets.

