Cam’ron was known for hot takes way before his sports show. He has just confirmed his back and forth with Ben Gordon are not serious at all.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Harlem, New York native is making his rounds to promote his new hit show It Is What It Is. During an interview with Good Day New York’s veteran anchorwoman Rosanna Scotto the two discussed a variety of topics including how the new platform brought he and MA$E back together in a great way. He explained he offered him the co-host seat as a thank you.

“MA$E got me my first record deal, ever. So doing this show and creating this show and having him be a part of it, it felt like I’m giving back to him for helping me even be an entertainer” Cam’ron explained. “I may not have been where I’m at if [Ma$e] didn’t take me to Biggie Smalls and get me my first record deal. I wanted to pay him back, and hopefully, this show will do that.”

Rosanna also made sure to ask about his ongoing feud with former NBA baller Ben Gordon. Cam went to reveal their back and forth was never that serious. “So look, let me explain what happened with Ben Gordon,” he explained. “It’s funny, my brother is over there who started this whole thing. So I did a report on Ben Gordon and I’m not going to talk about Ben — wassup, Ben?”. At the end of the day it was all jokes. “It’s all fun and games, at least on my behalf. I think it’s all fun and games. I don’t have a problem with Ben.”

You can see the Cam’ron interview below.

I Really Mean It: Cam’ron Confirms He Has No Issues With Ben Gordon was originally published on hiphopwired.com