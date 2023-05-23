The Rick Ross and DJ Envy beef (over a car show) has been the weirdest and most unnecessary back-and-forth we’ve seen in Hip-Hop in a hot minute, but Ross isn’t letting up and continues to keep adding fuel to that fire.

In his latest “jab” at Envy, Rick Ross decided to flaunt a little something and we’re not talking about jewelry or money or even an automobile. Nope, he decided to take to Instagram to show off his latest acquisition, a car show permit. Yup, Ricky Rozay has been approved to host his second annual car show, which will feature performances from himself (of course) and his man, Gucci Mane.

Not one to be a sore winner, Rick Ross extended an “olive branch” to DJ Envy and actually invited him to his car show and even added a sweetener by saying he could bring 50 Cent along for the ride if he wanted to. Now, we know neither DJ Envy nor 50 Cent will accept the invitation, but it would be hella interesting if they did and showed up together at Rick Ross’ “Promised Land” property for the upcoming festivities. Just sayin’.

Should be a helluva car show. Now we wait to see if DJ Envy has anything to say to his automobile rival.

What do y’all think of the entire situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rick Ross Gets Permit To Host Car Show On His Property was originally published on hiphopwired.com