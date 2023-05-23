Music

Wiz Khalifa plays a Tribute to Fallen Hip-Hop Artists doing his Performance Set

May 23, 2023

Wiz Khalifa Joins the Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva

Wiz Khalifa shared a touching moment with fans during his set at the Sauce Boyz Festival in Puerto Rico.

Khalifa began to perform “See You Again,” and the screen behind him paid tribute to a number of artists who                                         have past away over the past few years, including Lil Peep, King Von, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle,                                 XXXTentacion, Juice WRLD, DMX, Mac Miller and Takeoff.

“No matter what you go through in life, you need the people around you with you,” Khalifa said during the performance. “                       And don’t ever forget I’ll always be right there, too.”

“See You Again” was originally made in the wake of Paul Walker’s death, the actor known for his role in the Fast and Furious movie franchise.

