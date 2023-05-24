Music In The Park – Pride Edition

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Start your weekend on Friday night by attending the Music in the Park concert series. Each month, there will be a free concert by a local band, offering entertainment for the whole family.

Concerts will be held at the Healthy Food Hub, 280 Town Hall Drive, from 6:30-8 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket for a fun and relaxing evening. A food truck has been paired with each band for an appropriate match of theme or flavors, so bring your appetite (and some cash for spending).

June 2

Music in the Park Celebrates PRIDE

The Music in the Park event for June will be dedicated to Pride! Join us at the Healthy Food Hub, 280 Town Hall Drive, from 6-9 p.m., for bingo, an artisan market, live music, food, and fun.

The evening’s activities will begin with a free game of bingo at 6 p.m. hosted by Miz Marsha Mellows, who will end the game with a live performance. She will remain at the celebration after bingo to take photos and interact with attendees. Trader Joe’s will give treat bags to bingo winners and will be at the event’s artisan market.

Members of Town Council will read the Town’s Pride proclamation following bingo. Then blues band Sayer McShane will take the stage at 7 and close out the festivities at 9.

An artisan market featuring creators from the LGBTQ+ community will take place throughout the entire event, and the food trucks Ty’s All Natural and Brusters Ice Cream will be available to sell food and beverages. The group Free Mom Hugs will also be at the event.

