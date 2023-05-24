NC Senate Considering Sports Gambling Bill

Next Tuesday (May 30), the North Carolina State Senate will open up a debate on legalizing sports betting.

As reported by ABC11, House Bill 347 passed the NC House, 64-45. A similar bill passed the Senate back in 2021, but it failed in the House.

The new bill is expected to pass through the General Assembly since many opponents are no longer in office. The bill received support from both Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger.

However, the bill (which the Senate had since the end of March) was not fast-tracked to passage. On Tuesday, it will not be voted on by the full Senate. Instead, it will be discussed during committee meetings.

Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican and lead sponsor of the bill, said during floor debate, “Sports betting is a form of entertainment, something that consenting adults with their own money should have the right to do.

It is already happening, and ignoring the issue only makes it worse as other states around us continue to legalize it. The immoral thing is to let the illegal market continue.”

The measure would direct the State Lottery Commission to issue between 10-12 interactive sports wagering licenses to “entities that would be subject to robust background checks and $1 million application fees. Starting next Jan. 8, people over age 21 could cast bets. Pro sports arenas, stadiums and automobile racing tracks could open establishments onsite or near by to offer in-person wagering.”

There would also be bans on betting on high school & youth sports, as well as horse racing.

You can read more about the measure HERE.

