K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a welcome sign that summer is fast approaching, the city of Rocky Mount’s Denton Street Pool and Sunset Park Amusement Center will open during the Memorial Day weekend.

Denton Street Pool, 1434 Denton St.

Residents will notice a host of improvements in the swimming pool, including new diving boards and water slides. The pool also was replastered, and its filtration system was replaced. Other amenities include zero-depth entry, eight 25-yard competitive lanes, spray elements and a

bathhouse with a family dressing area.

The pool is open from 1:30 – 5:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. Operating

hours for the rest of the season are as follows:

Early Season: Through June 11, 2023

Saturday and Sunday: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mid-Season: June 12 – August 11, 2023

Monday – Saturday: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Late Season: August 12 – September 4, 2023

Saturday and Sunday: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Daily admission to the pool is $3 per person. Passes for unlimited usage until Labor Day are $40 for city residents and $60 for non-residents.

For more information, visit https://rockymountnc.gov/denton-street-pool/

Sunset Park Amusement Center, 1550 River Drive

The park’s historic miniature train, antique carousel, spray play water park and buggie kiddie ride also are open for Memorial Day weekend. Operating hours for this weekend are 1-7 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 1-7 p.m. Monday. The Amusement Center will be open daily once the school year ends. Admission is $5 per

person.

For more information, visit https://rockymountnc.gov/parks-and-recreation/

[ione_media_gallery id=”3853734″ src=”https://hellobeautiful.com/” overlay=”true”]

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Rocky Mount Attractions Open Memorial Day Weekend was originally published on foxync.com