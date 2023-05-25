Ayeeedubb

This Woman Broke Into A Restaurant And Did What?!

Published on May 25, 2023

Usually when someone breaks into a place of business, it is often to steal some money or something valuable, but this one woman in Georgia broke into a restaurant to make herself a salad.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Saturday at 1:55 a.m., Rome police officers were called to the Harvest Moon Cafe about a woman who had entered the store.

Police said 23-year-old Callie Elizabeth Thweatt somehow got inside the restaurant after it had been closed and opened the food coolers.

Thweatt then made a salad. Officers said she touched several food items with her bare hands, rendering those ingredients no good.

