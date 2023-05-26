Chatham Community Library To Host, “Sounds Of Freedom, From Slavery To Civil Rights”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham Community Library will host, “The Sounds of Freedom, From Slavery to Civil Rights” with gospel singer and historian Mary D. Williams on Saturday, June 10th. This program is free and open to the public.

WHAT: “The Sounds of Freedom, From Slavery to Civil Rights”

WHEN: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Holmes Family Meeting Room, Chatham Community Library

197 NC-87

Pittsboro, NC 27312

WHO: There is something about music that seems to bring people closer to each other, often connecting them as a community. This is true today, and it is true historically, even throughout some of the most difficult periods of the past. With a look (and listen!) to a combination of spiritual and protest songs, vocalist Mary D. Williams will help people understand the role music played from enslavement through the Civil Rights Movement, illustrating how music provides an effective entry point for uniting people as history is examined.

Funding for this program is made possible with the generous support of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the Library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

