Check Out Da Brat’s Baby Shower

The baby is coming!

Da Brat and wife Jesseca Dupart just celebrated the upcoming arrival of their bundle of joy with an adorable Minions-themed baby shower.

In an Instagram post, Da Brat shared, “Maaan I am STILL on a cloud! Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL. OMG From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s ass in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks. Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been too. (the only one l’ve ever been too) MY BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy and Elly B Events @ellybevents SHOWED THEE FUGG AOUT! What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop. THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us. Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING.”

