Kanye West Abandons $57 Millon Property

Kanye West has abandoned a property worth 57 million dollars in Malibu, CA.

Kanye West has had a tumultuous past couple of years, and things do not seem to be letting up. In the latest unfortunate Ye news, the rapper seemingly abandoned his $57 million property in Malibu, California. His original plan was to renovate the mansion and customize it, but the structure has now been completely gutted and seemingly taken over by pigeons. This news comes amid reports that Ye has quietly dissolved his construction company, Yeezy Construction Inc. Check out the property below.

