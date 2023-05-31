Local

2023 Bimbé Festival Lineup

Published on May 31, 2023

Source: City of Durham / City Of Durham

The 2023 BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival is set to take place this Saturday, June 3, at Durham’s Rock Quarry Park, hosted by K975’s own Brian Dawson! With performances by Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo and KRS-One, we are celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop and enjoying a day of acknowledging  African and African American history, culture, arts, and traditions.

The festivities kick off at 1 PM, and the schedule is as follows:

1:00 PM

  • Welcome

  • Salute to Elders Parade – African American Dance Ensemble

  • Bimbe History Hype

  • 40+ Double Dutch Club

  • Only Us Cypher

  • Hometown Heroes Presentation

2:15 PM

  • Performance by Alter Egos Band

3:15 PM

  • Only Us Cypher
  • Hezter Boi the Ox & Choppa Boi 3 (Bull City Anthem)

3:50 PM

  • Performance by Mint Condition Tribute Band

4:50 PM

  • Hometown Heroes Presentation
  • DJ Medley

5:30 – 7:00 PM

  • Performances by Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo, & KRS-One

In addition to the main stage, don’t forget to check out the Family Fun Zone, the H2O To Go station, and more! Check out the Bimbé festival page HERE for more information!

