2023 Bimbé Festival Lineup

The 2023 BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival is set to take place this Saturday, June 3, at Durham’s Rock Quarry Park, hosted by K975’s own Brian Dawson! With performances by Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo and KRS-One, we are celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop and enjoying a day of acknowledging African and African American history, culture, arts, and traditions.

The festivities kick off at 1 PM, and the schedule is as follows:

1:00 PM

Welcome

Salute to Elders Parade – African American Dance Ensemble

Bimbe History Hype

40+ Double Dutch Club

Only Us Cypher

Hometown Heroes Presentation

2:15 PM

Performance by Alter Egos Band

3:15 PM

Only Us Cypher

Hezter Boi the Ox & Choppa Boi 3 (Bull City Anthem)

3:50 PM

Performance by Mint Condition Tribute Band

4:50 PM

Hometown Heroes Presentation

DJ Medley

5:30 – 7:00 PM

Performances by Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo, & KRS-One

In addition to the main stage, don’t forget to check out the Family Fun Zone, the H2O To Go station, and more! Check out the Bimbé festival page HERE for more information!