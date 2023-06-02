Summer Fun in RDU! Tons of Activities and Events Going Down in June!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

June is going to be a busy month and full of so much things to do in the city! I don’t want to hear that you have no plans or that you’re bored, because RDU has a lot to offer!

If you need some fun local shops to support, Geek and Grub Market has just the thing.

The Geek and Grub Market will be a “Love and Rainbows Edition” popup market to celebrate Pride Month!

The event will have numerous games and popup shops for people to visit and is free to the public.

The market will run once again from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Mordecai Historic Park at 1 Mimosa St.

The Raleigh Retro Gamers will be hosting a Summer Expo at Moore Square in downtown Raleigh.

The expo, which will feature over 70 food, storefront and collector vendors, will be held Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be free to the public and have live music as well.

Once the event wraps up, the retro party will be far from over, as there will be a Summer Expo After Party at Rewind Retro Bar in Knightdale from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Speaking of Rewind, the bar will be hosting multiple events during the month of June.

The first will be an “80s Workout Party” on June 10 at 11 a.m. Tickets will be $20, which covers the class and a drink at the bar to cool down after a righteous sweat session.

Rewind will also host a Retro Paint Party on June 11 and a 90s trivia night June 25.

If you can’t make it to those events, the bar hosts trivia every Wednesday and Music Bingo on Thursday.

At the end of June, a convention of LEGOs will be coming to the Raleigh Convention Center.

BrickUniverse’ Inspire Tour, which is advertised as the “ultimate LEGO experience,” will take place from June 24 to June 25.

It will be a chance to see LEGO creations built by acclaimed artists from around the country, opportunities to create a masterpiece in the building zone and even find that special gift from one of the Tour’s brick merchants.

Lastly, Nathan Sawaya’s “Art of the Brick” exhibit on display at the Pleasant Valley Promenade, 6240 Glenwood Ave., is officially open to the public.

.