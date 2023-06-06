Local

Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State

Published on June 6, 2023

Juneteenth Graphics

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Also known as “Freedom Day,”Juneteenth is a uniquely American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement that slavery would be abolished in Texas. North Carolina joins in the celebration of this National holiday and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederacy.

 

2023 Juneteenth Event Calendar

 

 

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

 

Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State  was originally published on foxync.com

