The Morning Hustle Is Now On The Urban One Podcast Network

The daily broadcast, The Morning Hustle, that’s been waking its audience up to the beat of today’s Hip Hop is now on the Urban One Podcast Network. Tune in to the freshest program in broadcasting daily for entertaining, humorous, and informative takes on urban pop culture and trends from the Millennial and Gen Z point of view. The show provides a unique chemistry between the hosts, Lore’l and Kyle Santillian, offering rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the audience’s lifestyle.
Kick your days off with Kyle’s inspirational message of the day and stay up to date on trending news with the Lo’Down with Lore’l.
Plus some of your favorite celebrities like Halle Bailey stop by to address the backlash she received for being a Black Ariel.
Follow The Morning Hustle podcast on the Urban One Apple Podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts.
