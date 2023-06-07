Find Your Furever Friend! Wake County Animal Shelter Waives Fees

The Wake County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees to help manage the overwhelming number of pets in need of homes. The center is approaching maximum capacity and hopes this will help encourage the community to adopt.

“We had tremendous success with our last long-timer campaign, with 32 dogs finding forever homes over just a 10-day period at the beginning of May – we know Wake County can come to the rescue again,” said Wake County Board of Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “Our community continues to show incredible support for our animals and our shelter – it’s the only one in Wake County that does not turn any animals away.”

The center is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that have been living in shelter pens for 21 days or more.

The week-long promotion will end on June 12.

The center currently has 95 dogs on the adoption floor. Of those 95 dogs, 45 have been waiting in the shelter for more than three weeks.