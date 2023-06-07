Ayeeedubb

Find Your Furever Friend! Wake County Animal Shelter Waives Fees

Published on June 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ro Digga Dogs

Source: N/a / n/a

The Wake County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees to help manage the overwhelming number of pets in need of homes. The center is approaching maximum capacity and hopes this will help encourage the community to adopt.

“We had tremendous success with our last long-timer campaign, with 32 dogs finding forever homes over just a 10-day period at the beginning of May – we know Wake County can come to the rescue again,” said Wake County Board of Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “Our community continues to show incredible support for our animals and our shelter – it’s the only one in Wake County that does not turn any animals away.”

The center is waiving all adoption fees for dogs that have been living in shelter pens for 21 days or more.

The week-long promotion will end on June 12.

The center currently has 95 dogs on the adoption floor. Of those 95 dogs, 45 have been waiting in the shelter for more than three weeks.

You can view those animals at pets.wake.gov

They have an orange featured button under their photos.Before leaving the center, all dogs receive spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and required vaccinations.

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close