Rapper Lil Tjay found himself in trouble with the law, and his Instagram followers were front and center to see it all happen.
Spotted on TMZ, Lil Tjay was taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 6. According to his lawyer, the rapper was arrested for the second time this year in NYC, and the arrest happened while he was on Instagram Live.
The “Calling my Phone” crafter was filming a short clip for a music video in Manhattan when law enforcement showed up and slapped cuffs on him for reckless endangerment, his lawyer Dawn Florio told the celebrity gossip site.
The entire arrest was captured while he was on Instagram Live, and people in the crowd could be heard telling him to stop resisting when his phone ended up in someone else’s possession.
It turns out Lil Tjay was caught waving around a fake gun while hanging out of the sunroof of a moving vehicle.
Per TMZ:
According to the NYPD … Lil Tjay was perched on the sunroof of a moving vehicle while waving an apparent firearm. Police took him into custody and recovered the “weapon,” which turned out to be a fake gun. Tjay was charged with criminal possession of a weapon for the imitation pistol.
His attorney said he was also charged with reckless endangerment for displaying the prop gun and obstructing governmental administration for refusing police orders to put his hands behind his back during his arrest.
Damn.
Other Incidents Involving Lil Tjay
He is definitely not having a great 2023 so far.
—
Photo: Sergione Infuso – Corbis / Getty
Lil Tjay Arrested For Reckless Endangerment While On Instagram Live was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Check Out Da Brat’s Baby Shower
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Great White Shark Spotted at Myrtle Beach Just Before Memorial Day Weekend
-
Dani Leigh Locked Up For DUI!
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
Puppies Ready For Adoption at Second Chance Shelter!
-
2023 Bimbé Festival Lineup
-
Rocky Mount Attractions Open Memorial Day Weekend