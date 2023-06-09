Ayeeedubb

These Kitties Need A Home! Pawfect Match with PetSmart

Published on June 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Animal House Kittens 7/9/15

Source: Lise Greil Photography / Lise Greil Photography

Have fun this summer with a brand new addition to the family with a new cat!

The PetSmart in Morrisville has these cuties available for adoption, so please stop by to inquire about one of them! These cats do stay in foster home and they come to the store for people to see them and get them adopted quicker.

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close