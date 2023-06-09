Need Summer Plans? Visit Phillips Farms ASAP!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Phillips Farms, the picturesque oasis located just outside the bustling city, is all set to turn your summer into an unforgettable escapade. This family-owned farm has sprouted into a hub of excitement, offering a delightful assortment of activities that will have you ditching your beach towel for a basket and joining the berry-picking frenzy!

Phillips Farm of Cary has Shop and Play Saturdays all summer long featuring an amazing market with local farmers, artisans, vendors, activities, food trucks, beer, wine, and live music. Guests can also enjoy the farm’s Family Fun Park, where kids and adults can play through more than 30 farm-inspired games, activities, and rides.

