Ayeeedubb

Need Summer Plans? Visit Phillips Farms ASAP!

Published on June 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait of a smiling dark curly-haired girl.

Source: Maryna Terletska / Getty

Phillips Farms, the picturesque oasis located just outside the bustling city, is all set to turn your summer into an unforgettable escapade. This family-owned farm has sprouted into a hub of excitement, offering a delightful assortment of activities that will have you ditching your beach towel for a basket and joining the berry-picking frenzy!

Phillips Farm of Cary has Shop and Play Saturdays all summer long featuring an amazing market with local farmers, artisans, vendors, activities, food trucks, beer, wine, and live music. Guests can also enjoy the farm’s Family Fun Park, where kids and adults can play through more than 30 farm-inspired games, activities, and rides.

https://www.wral.com/phillips-farm-plans-summer-fun/20901115/

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close