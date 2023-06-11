Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Announce 2nd Collaboration

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have teamed up yet again.

Both Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have confirmed their second song collaboration, “Barbie World.” On Saturday, June 10th, both artists took to social media to reveal that the new track will drop on June 23rd. The song is set to be featured on the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack. Check out the post, shared on both Instagram profiles below.