With the world awaiting Jamie Foxx’s triumphant return to the game following a terrifying health scare just a few weeks ago, the trailer for his latest Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone has released and it’s looking like it’s going to be a helluva entertaining film.

Starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, They Cloned Tyrone centers around three characters named Pimp Slick Charles (Foxx), Fontaine (Boyega), and Yo-Yo (Parris) who stumble upon a government conspiracy that has experiments going down in the Black community unbeknownst to the locals. After witnessing their friend Tyrone (Tyler Antonius) get kidnapped, the three spring into action to retrieve their comrade only to find a secret facility where residents of the neighborhood are being cloned.

With the neighborhood behind them, the three decide to take it to the man and shut down whatever Get Out-ish experiments they got going on in the hood. What ensues is hilarity and we for one can’t wait to indulge in this conspiracy theory.

The Juel Taylor-directed feature is set to release on July 21 on Netflix. Check out the trailer to They Cloned Tyrone below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it streams next month.

Jamie Foxx, John Boyega Take On The Government In ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com