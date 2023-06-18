Young Thug Surprises Fans With Cryptic Countdown On Social Media

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Young Thug has posted a mysterious teaser on social media that has fans wondering if new music is on the way.

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Young Thug, who is currently behind bars and facing numerous charges in the sweeping YSL RICO case, has fans convinced that he may be dropping new music soon. On Friday, June 16th the rapper posted a QR code to his Instagram profile with the caption “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.” The link associated with the QR code leads users to a countdown that is set to go off on June 22nd. Several producers and artists like Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, Wheezy, Drake, and more have also reposted the cryptic QR code leading to the countdown, leading fans to believe new music will be released once it reaches zero. Check out Young Thug’s post below.