DaBaby Freestyles Over Classic Jay-Z Track In New Video

DaBaby has released a new freestyle over a beat from a classic Jay-Z song.
DaBaby is keeping fans happy with a steady stream of new musical content over the past few months. In his latest video, DaBaby raps over the instrumental of beloved Jay-Z song, “PSA.” In the video, the North Carolina native hops out of his yellow Lamborghini truck while making a stop at Circle K, to let off some bars.
“Allow me to reintroduce myself, n***a it’s Kirk/ And I’m finna stop letting these n****s call me dat Baby s**t/ My brother took his life in 2020/ Momma gave him life in ’86/ She greatly missed/ 2019 hit the rap game/ Finally made a hit/ She told come here put a baby in it/ She gave me kiss/ I saved the b***h,” he rapped. Check out the new freestyle below.
