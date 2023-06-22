Garner Gets Ready for Big July 3rd Independence Day Celebration

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Join the Town of Garner for an evening of fun for the whole family at the Garner Independence Day Celebration at Lake Benson Park (921 Buffaloe Road) on July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy music from the CJ Baker Band and the North Carolina Symphony and savor delicious food while the kids play in the Kids’ Zone featuring games, crafts and inflatables. Top off your evening with the best fireworks show in the Triangle. The event is free and open to the public.

Activities include a free Kids’ Zone and playground from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Garner Veterans Memorial tours from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a performance by the CJ Baker Band from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., a performance by the North Carolina Symphony starting at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks immediately following the symphony performance at approximately 9:30 p.m. Food vendors will be on site offering a wide variety of food choices for purchase. Gates open at 5 p.m. Parking on site is free on a first-come, first-served basis. A free shuttle service will be provided starting at 5 p.m. from South Garner High School (8228 Hebron Church Road).

“We are delighted to offer our community this opportunity to celebrate Independence Day with family and friends,” says Maria Muñoz-Blanco, director of Garner Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources. “The Garner Independence Day Celebration is a popular, well-loved annual tradition that reflects Garner’s hometown charm and our commitment to provide area residents with recreational and cultural opportunities.”

The following are prohibited: pets, alcoholic beverages, tents/canopies, fireworks/sparklers, glass containers, grills, tailgating, drones and soliciting.

Road Closures:

The Garner Police Department will close Buffaloe Road (between Aversboro Road and NC 50) on July 3 at 5 p.m. to all through traffic. Officers will be posted at each end of Buffaloe Road, allowing residents and their guests access to the affected neighborhoods during the street closure. At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Garner Police Department will close Aversboro Road from Lake Benson Park to Timber Drive to all southbound traffic to prepare for the conclusion of the event.

Look for more information and updates on the July 3rd Independence Day page and on our social media properties.

Garner Gets Ready for Big July 3rd Independence Day Celebration was originally published on foxync.com