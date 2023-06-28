Local

Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!

Published on June 28, 2023

Celebration of Freedom

Source: Jus Chris / Jus Chris

The city of Rocky Mount’s annual Independence Day celebration is Monday, July 3, at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex from 6 to 9 p.m. Thousands of people are drawn to this event each year.

This year’s line-up has lots of free family friendly activities, including live music, inflatable play areas, a climbing wall, trampoline, basketball hoops, a video game truck, face painting, carriage rides and more. There also will be food vendors.

The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

The sports complex is located at 600 Independence Drive.

 

 

