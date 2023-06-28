Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Independence Day Celebration!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Rocky Mount’s annual Independence Day celebration is Monday, July 3, at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex from 6 to 9 p.m. Thousands of people are drawn to this event each year.

This year’s line-up has lots of free family friendly activities, including live music, inflatable play areas, a climbing wall, trampoline, basketball hoops, a video game truck, face painting, carriage rides and more. There also will be food vendors.

The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

The sports complex is located at 600 Independence Drive.

