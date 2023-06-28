Local

Chatham Community Library to Host Shark Week Film Series

Published on June 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Whale shark reflection

Source: VW Pics / Getty

In celebration of “Shark Week,” Chatham Community Library will host a three-part film series on Wednesday evenings in July. These events are free and open to the public.

WHAT:                 Shark Week Film Series

WHEN:                 Wednesday evenings, July 5th, 12th, and 19th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:               Chatham Community Library, Holmes Family Meeting Room

                                197 NC-87 Pittsboro, NC 27312

THE FILMS:

Wednesday, July 5Sharknado (2013). A freak storm brings hundreds of vicious, man-eating sharks ashore in Los Angeles and a group of friends struggles to steer clear of their violent and destructive path. Rated TV-14.

Wednesday, July 12Soul Surfer (2011). In this fact-based drama, a surfer named Bethany Hamilton relies on her faith and the support of her parents as she attempts a comeback at championship surfing after losing an arm in a shark attack. Rated PG.

Wednesday, July 19: 47 Meters Down (2017). Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive. Rated PG-13.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

 

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Chatham Community Library to Host Shark Week Film Series  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close