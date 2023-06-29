Join The Carrboro Community Fourth Of July Celebration

The annual Fourth of July Celebration will be on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Carrboro Town Commons from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There will be a Kickoff Event at Weaver Street Market beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by The People’s Parade from Weaver Street to Town Hall at 10:50 a.m.
Pre-Event Activities at Weaver Street Market
Join us on the Weaver Street Market Lawn at 9:30 a.m. for pre-event activities! There will be a Bike/Wagon Decorating Contest along with a Costume Contest for kids.
9:30 a.m. – Pre-Event Activities Begin
9:45 a.m. – Designing & Decorating Booths (Patriotic Tattoos, Hat Making & Decorating, Patriotic Flag Coloring, Bike & Wagon Decorating)
10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – Registration for Costume Contest
Categories:
- Ages 1-5
- Ages 6-10
- Ages 11-15
- Family/Group
- Bike/Trike
- Wagon/Scooter/Other
10:30 a.m. – Costume Contest Winners Announced
10:40 a.m. – Parade Assembly on East Weaver Street
10:50 a.m. – The People’s Parade from Weaver Street Market to Carrboro Town Hall led by The Bulltown Strutters (http://bulltownstrutters.org)
The People’s Parade
At approximately 10:50 a.m., the People’s Parade will begin and travel from Weaver Street Market to the Main Event at Carrboro Town Commons! Dress up, bring your bikes and wagons, and join your fellow community members with a July 4th themed parade down Weaver!
Annual Reading of Frederick Douglass’ Essay
Mayor Damon Seils will host our annual gathering of community members for the annual Community Reading of Frederick Douglass’ essay, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.” The reading will occur in the Carrboro Century Center’s Century Hall at 12:00pm.
Live Music at Town Hall
Below are the performances scheduled for this year’s event:
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Stereo Doll
12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. – Mix Tape Grab Bag
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Tre’ King Band
Other Events at Activities at Town Hall
Join us for the following during the main event from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Town Hall:
- Jr. Firefighter Obstacle Course
- Face Painting w/ Paint Savvy
- Carnival Games and Inflatables (Bounce House)
- Baby Crawl Contest
- Free Expression Chalk Boards
- Toddler Square
- Revel Cube Gaming Truck
- Interactive Hoop Jam artist
- Bubble Artist
- Stilt Walker
- Food/Drink Vendors
- Non-Profit Booths
- Senior Bingo from 1:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers
- Pie-Eating Contest (2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.)
- 2:00 p.m. – Ages 6-8
- 2:15 p.m. – Ages 9-12
- 2:30 p.m. – Ages 13-17
- 2:45 p.m. – Ages 18 & Up
Note: Registration for the pie-eating contest is on-site at the Information Booth from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Registration is first-come, first-served and a maximum of 8 participants will be accepted. There is no registration fee, but a waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian.
- And more!
For updates, please visit http://www.carrborojuly4th.com
Join The Carrboro Community Fourth Of July Celebration was originally published on foxync.com
