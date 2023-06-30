Greenville July 4th Independence Day Celebration

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s celebration will include a Classic Car Cruise In, inflatables, food trucks, live music, beer garden, & much more! Bring your blankets, chairs, & friends to the Town Common Park for a family friendly day! Festivities start at 3:00 p.m.; the fireworks finale will be on display at dusk (~9:20 p.m.).

Helpful Information

• 3:00 p.m. —Food trucks, bounce houses, and game truck open

• 3:00-6:00 p.m. — Classic Car Cruise on First Street

• 4:00-8:30 p.m. — Beer/Wine Garden hosted by the Greenville Jaycees

• 6:30-8:45 p.m. — The Switch performance

• 9:20 p.m. – National Anthem performed by The Switch

• The fireworks are scheduled to begin at approximately 9:25 p.m.

• No pets, alcohol, glass, grills, or personal fireworks will be allowed on the Town Common.

• First Street in front of the Town Common will be closed to all vehicle traffic throughout the day.

• All vendor sales close at 9:00 p.m.

Street Closures (Closing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4)

• First Street between Greene Street and Holly Street

• Washington Street between Third Street and First Street

• Evans Street between Third Street and First Street

• Cotanche Street between Third Street and First Street

• Reade Circle between Third Street and First Street

Parking for the Event

• Try to park near Greene Street if you need to leave to the north (across the river).

• Try to park near Evans Street, Cotanche Street, or Washington Street if you need to leave to the south.

• Limited handicap parking is available in the Willis Building parking lot off of First Street and Reade Street and in the Trillium parking lot off of First Street and Greene Street.

• ECU will allow public parking in the parking lots along Reade Circle south of Third Street, starting at noon.

• Parking areas near the Town Common will fill early. Many areas will be blocked off for event activities.

• The Greene Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic (vehicles and pedestrian) at 9:00 p.m. Vehicles will not be allowed to travel north until the conclusion of the fireworks. The show will not begin until the bridge is cleared of all pedestrians and vehicles.

Leaving the Event

• Traffic Officers will be positioned along the main routes at intersections, and traffic patterns will be altered to expedite the flow of traffic.

• Be patient and expect delays. Based on the estimated attendance, it could take approximately an hour for event traffic to clear.

• Go with the flow. Stay with the flow of traffic as directed by officers and signals.Traffic patterns are designed to maximize traffic leaving the event. Don’t try to turn across or travel against the traffic flow.

• Sometimes a little out of the way is a lot faster:

– Greene Street will be one of the quickest ways away from the event. Travel north on Greene Street to Mumford Road. Then turn either right to go to Greenville Boulevard or left to go to Memorial Drive. Avoid turning back onto Pitt Street as that will take you back into the heaviest congestion.

– If you are parked near Cotanche Street, go south on Cotanche to 10th Street. Avoid traveling east on 5th Street due to extended delays and congestion.

– If you are parked near Evans Street, go south on Evans to 10th Street and Greenville Boulevard.

– All traffic traveling south on Reade Circle (Sheppard Memorial Library) will be diverted right onto southbound Evans. Continue out Evans to 10th Street and beyond.

