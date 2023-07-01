Check Out The Vance-Granville Community College Small Business Center

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Small Business Center of Vance-Granville Community College (VGCC) provides high quality, readily accessible assistance to support the development of new businesses and growth of existing businesses leading to job creation and retention. As a community-based provider of programs and services, we provide:

Education and Training through seminars and short courses

Confidential One-on-One Business Counseling

Referrals to appropriate local, State and Federal agencies

Resources for use in starting or sustaining your business.

We also assist by addressing the continuing need for current and relevant information, business plan development, refinement of management skills and access to capital resources. With knowledge of the unique nature and economic climate of each or our counties, we are uniquely positioned to assist you in starting your business in Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren Counties.

Our Small Business Center is a part of the NC Community College System Small Business Center Network (SBCN) and as such, our services are offered at minimal or NO COST to those in our 4-county service area. As a whole, the Small Business Center Network has impacted the NC economy over the past year by assisting with 682 business starts and 3,919 jobs created and retained.

The Small Business Center of VGCC has meeting space available at each of our 4 campuses and a Small Business Resource and Entrepreneurship Center located at our South Campus at 1547 South Campus Drive in Creedmoor. The center is available for use by new and existing small business clients Monday-Thursday from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

To register for one of our upcoming training sessions, scroll to our class schedule below or to schedule an appointment for confidential one-on-one counseling, use the “Register Now” link below.

For more information on small business opportunities in North Carolina, try these clickable links:

For more information:

Carolyn Perry

Director – Small Business Center

perryc@vgcc.edu

Main Campus – Building 7 – Room 7101-L

South Campus – Building 1 – Office G1114

Small Business Resource and Entrepreneurship Center South Campus – Building 1, G1108

