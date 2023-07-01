Listen Live
Rihanna Celebrates Breaking Spotify Streaming Record

Published on July 1, 2023

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 1, 2023

Source: GWR/Star Max / Getty

Rihanna recently took to social media to celebrate breaking an all-time Spotify streaming record. On Friday, June 30th, news broke that the pop star is the first female artist ever to have 10 different songs reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. This feat was especially impressive to many, considering the artist hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s ANTI. After catching wind of her new accomplishment, Rihanna shared a celebratory Instagram post. “Bad Gal billi …wit no new album…lemme talk my shit,” she wrote, along with the flag of her home country Barbados. Check out the post below.

