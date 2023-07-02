Listen Live
Meek Mill Questions The U.S. Government’s Spending Practices

Published on July 2, 2023

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Meek Mill sparked an interesting discussion on social media recently when he questioned the United State’s spending practices. On June 30th the rapper posed the question “Why are we having a problem with money for education but giving money away for war??” He also pointed out how pervasive this issue has been since his childhood, writing, “I’ve been seeing this narrative on the news since a child I’ll never understand it!” Check out the discussion below.

meek mill

