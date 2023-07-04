Listen Live
Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area

Published on July 4, 2023

Celebration of Freedom

Looking for Independence Day activities in the area? We have you covered!! (Note: Some cities and towns held their events before July 4th.)

Rolesville:

Tuesday, July 4, Redford Place Park, 5:00 pm – 9:15 pm

Raleigh:

Tuesday, July 4 event starts at 5 p.m, Dix Park, 1030 Richardson Drive

Durham:

Tuesday, July 4. The game begins at 6:45 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St.

Knightdale

Tuesday, July 4, the festival begins at 4 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at The Pavilion On First Avenue, 810 N. First Ave.

Cary

Tuesday, July 4, 3:30 p.m.- 10:15 p.m., Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway

Greenville

Tuesday, July 4, Town Common, 105 East First St. Festivities start at 3pm, fireworks at 9:25pm.

Chapel Hill

Tuesday, July 4. The park opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks expected about 9:20 p.m. at Southern Community Park. 1000 Sumac Road.

Tarboro

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., Braswell Park, 1501 Western Blvd.

Holly Springs

Wednesday, July 5, 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave.

Here Are All Of The 4th Of July Celebrations In Our Area  was originally published on foxync.com

