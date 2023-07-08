DaBaby Teams Up With Sexyy Red For “Shake Sumn” Remix

DaBaby has returned with the remix to one of his recent viral hits. The North Carolina rapper teamed up with up-and-coming artist Sexyy Red for the official “Shake Sumn” remix. Not only did the duo team up for the new track, they also released a music video featuring Power star Gianni Paolo. Check out the new song and video below.
