Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Album is Most Streamed Album in the History of Spotify

Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” is one of those legendary releases. The album has officially become the most streamed album in the history of Spotify.
Do you know what collaboration has the potential to break all the records? Travis Scott and Bad Bunny. Two of the biggest stars walking the planet have teamed for a single, and La Flame teased the track while at a club in Monaco.
Did you listen to this album?
