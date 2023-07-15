Listen Live
Latto Breaks Spotify Record With 15.9 Million Streams

Published on July 15, 2023

Latto has achieved her latest major career milestone after the release of the new collaborative track , “Seven.” For the new song, K-Pop superstar Jung Kook joined forces with Latto, and according to Chart Data, “Seven” broke the Spotify record for the biggest streaming debut for a collaboration with 15.9 million streams it’s first day out. The feat also earned Latto the biggest streaming debut for any rapper in Spotify history. Check out the stats below.

