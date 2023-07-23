Young Thug Denied Bond For The Third Time

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Currently behind bars as the YSL RICO trial continues, rapper Young Thug has now been denied bond for the third time. On Friday, July 21st, an Atlanta judge made it clear there are still concerns about Young Thugs influence if he were to be released. Thug’s lawyers claimed that jail has had adverse effects on his health, stating “This lifestyle has caused physical harm to Mr. Williams.” Despite these claims, the rapper’s bond was still denied for a third time, ensuring that he will remain behind bars throughout the duration of the trial.