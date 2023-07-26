J. Cole Praises “Exciting” Female Rappers In New Interview

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole recently sat down for an interview with Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart series on Peacock, where he had some high praise for some of the women who are currently at the forefront of rap music. In an exclusive look posted to Peacock’s Youtube channel on Tuesday, July 25th, Cole shared that his belief that female rappers are creating some of the most “exciting” moments in music right now.

“I think it’s fire. It’s a whole different ball game, like a whole different crop of young superstars and styles. I’ve been feeling this for like maybe a year or two — I hate to say it ’cause it almost sounds like pandering — but I really do think like, man, it’s a lot of fire female rappers. I feel like they’re doing some of the most exciting [stuff], commercially — they’re giving us a lot of fire moments and I feel like that’s something that wasn’t around when we was growing up,” said the rapper. Check out the preview clip below.